CBSE Class 12 Exam: Union Ministers Thank PM Modi For Safeguarding Interest Of Students

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling CBSE Class 12 Board Exams this year in light of the unprecedented situation that has arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Javadekar said the decision reflects the sensitivity of PM Modi as he did not compromise the health and safety of our children whose academic calendar has been severely affected over the last year.

Thanks to PM Sh @narendramodi ji for putting an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers and cancelling CBSE Class XII Board Exams this year.



This reflects the sensitivity of Prime Minister who has taken this decision for the health and safety of our children. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 1, 2021

Hailing the Government’s move, Dharmendra Pradhan said the decision ensures the security of our children. He assured that results will be given to students of CBSE Class 12 based on internal assessment.

“Coronavirus cases are gradually declining in our country but in this situation, the Prime Minister himself decided to cancel the exams with the consultation of experts, students and ministers,” the Minister told Republic TV.

In a major relief for Class 12 CBSE students, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams. Following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, it was decided that the Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India.

No compromise on the safety of students: PM

PM Modi termed the decision as ‘student-friendly and ‘one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.’ He said that our student's health and safety is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

“COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” said PM Modi, asking all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students.

Given the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that the Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner. Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.