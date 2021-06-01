CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled: Govt's Decision Gets Mixed Reaction From Students

The Government of India on Tuesday has finally put a full stop to the uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. After a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India.

Students React

The decision received mixed reactions by students as some expressed their happiness calling the decision right while the others felt that the entire year along with their preparations were wasted.

"It's right and wrong as well on some level, we have done so much preparation which got wasted. But then if we look at it from the perspective of safety measure it's the right decision for us. Now, it will be better if we are assessed on the basis of our earlier tests and practical marks. Government can also try an online mode of examination," said one Class 12th student.

Another student said, "For me, it's the right decision to cancel the examination because our health is the utmost priority and we can be given marks as per our internal assessments. Our exams were supposed to happen on May 4 which was postponed and we were under a lot of pressure after listening to news that either the format will be changed or it will be 30 minutes duration. Finally, the good news that exams have been cancelled".

"According to me, this is not the right decision as my preparation is wasted. I think we will not be able to get proper criteria because on the basis of internal marks can not be accurate. But if it was based on performance it would have been good. This decision has both positive and negative aspects-- positive because it's about our health and negative because preparations are wasted. I would like to thank all my teachers, despite the pandemic they taught us. but I really wanted the exams to take place because we would have got a chance to perform at least and marking criteria would have been good," said another student.

While speaking to Republic, Class 12th student Sahaj backed the Centre's decision and said it was the only logical and rational solution.

"This was the only logical and rational solution. Now that CBSE has announced it, the State Boards should follow and cancel exams. It is a very balanced decision. It is reducing the risk faced by students. The students who are not happy with their internal assessments have been given the option to take exams", he said.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams cancelled

On Tuesday, the Government of India in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India. "Students should not be forced to take the exam," PM Modi said after the meeting.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

As per the Centre, CBSE class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students, as part of which average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. Also, if some students would want to take the exams, they will get an opportunity to do so, when the situation improves and is deemed to be conducive for conducting exams.

