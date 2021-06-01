CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled: PM Modi Says 'no Compromise On Health & Safety Of Students'

In a major relief for Class 12 CBSE students, whose academic year had been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams. Following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided that the Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India.

PM Modi has termed the decision as ‘student-friendly and one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.’ He stressed that our student's health and safety is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

“COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” said PM Modi, asking all0 stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students.

Given the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that the Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner. Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

How CBSE class 12 results will be calculated?

CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students. Average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. An objective method of preparing the results will opt. Students who wish to take the CBSE class 12 exam will get an opportunity to appear for the exam. The exam will be held later when the situation is conducive for the exam.