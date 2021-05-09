CBSE Class 12 Exams: Cancelling Class 12 Board Exams Not A Good Idea, Say Experts

A section of students of Class 12 have been demanding to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exam in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Many students have been tweeting the board and government to cancel the class 12 exam as well. CBSE has already cancelled the class 10 exams and postponed the class 12 exams until the situation is conducive for holding exams.

Cancelling CBSE class 12 board exams not a good idea

However, many industries experts opine that cancelling the class 12 board exams is not a good idea. Many suggest that the class 12 exams are crucial for judging the students' performance who wish to apply for various entrance exams and evaluating them only on the basis of internal assessments will not do justice to some students. Many suggest that the exam can be postponed for few months until the COVID situation improves in the country.

Dr. Reeta Sonawat, Member of Advisory Council, Association of Indian Schools (AIS) said, "These are unprecedevnted times. Instead of canceling the Class 12 exams, there is a need to think out-of-the-box and plan to conduct the exams differently. Since the lockdown was announced last year, teachers and students are doing their job quite efficiently. However, canceling the exam outright is certainly not a solution. There is a pressing need for coming up with alternative solutions in conducting the exams this year. We can look for continuous assessment, whereby 50% marks could be considered based on the online exam and 50% through continuous evaluation, which involves taking into account various parameters like regularity, punctuality, homework, class test, term exams, classwork participation, among others."