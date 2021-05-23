CBSE Class 12 Exams: Education Min Seeks Suggestions From States, Sets May 25 Deadline

The uncertainty over the future of CBSE class 12 board exams continues as the 5 hour-long key-meeting with CBSE officials, State chief ministers and education ministers across the country ended inconclusively on Sunday. After the meeting, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he has invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Union Ministry had cancelled exams for CBSE class 10 students and postponed exams for class 12 students to a later stage.

"I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us," Pokhriyal said in one of his tweets after the key meeting.

As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May. pic.twitter.com/JQbiAyH6zU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/eVny4JV3Yf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

CBSE board exam dates to be announced on June 1?

Pokhriyal said that a deadline of May 25 has been set for the suggestions after which an 'informed and collaborative decision' will be reached regarding Class 12 board exams. Sources have hinted that the CBSE is persistent on conducting exams, with a tweak in the regular pattern, while the Centre has left the decision of state board examinations with the States. The dates and format of conducting class 12 board exams, if held, will be announced on June 1, sources added.

In the meeting that was attended by several Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, the Centre has asked States to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used. Sources have reported that the CBSE has suggested reducing the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes. On the other hand, States have reportedly demanded to postpone class 12 CBSE board exams till September this year.

Delhi govt against holding exams: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asserted that the AAP government in the national capital is not in favour of holding any examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a key meeting with CBSE officials, the Centre and State representatives on Sunday morning, Sisodia said that the Union Government has proposed two solutions, both in favour of holding examinations, which have been opposed by the Delhi government. The Deputy CM added that he has urged the Centre to vaccinate children, asserting that it is the need of the hour, before conducting class 12 CBSE exams or any other competitive examinations.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday noon, Sisodia said that the Centre had proposed two ways to conduct exams after it was postponed earlier this year due to the second COVID-19 wave. These include holding examinations for only major subjects whereas the other option would be to tweak the paper pattern. However, emphasizing that the Delhi government stands against the proposal of holding any examination at this hour, Sisodia said that he proposed and would also be writing to the Centre, in the same regard, to expedite the procedure to vaccinate children.