CBSE Class 12 Practical, Internal Assessment Marks Can Be Uploaded Online Till June 28

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important circular regarding the conduct of the school-based assessment including internal assessment/ practicals and projects of class 10 and 12 board exam. The deadline for uploading the marks of class 12 practicals was June 11. CBSE has extended the deadline to June 28. Moreover, CBSE has changed the mode of school-based assessment.

"It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus, the schools with pending Practical’s /InternaI Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by 28.06.2021," the official circular reads.

Changes in mode of school-based assessment