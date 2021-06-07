CBSE Class 12 Practical, Internal Assessment Marks Can Be Uploaded Online Till June 28

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important circular regarding the conduct of the school-based assessment including internal assessment/ practicals and projects of class 10 and 12 board exam. The deadline for uploading the marks of class 12 practicals was June 11. CBSE has extended the deadline to June 28. Moreover, CBSE has changed the mode of school-based assessment.
"It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus, the schools with pending Practical’s /InternaI Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by 28.06.2021," the official circular reads.
Changes in mode of school-based assessment
- The list of subjects and the breakup of marks for Theory and PracticaI/Project/InternaI Assessment, duration of examinations and whether Externa!'Examiner will be appointed by CBSE or not is available in the Framework and Significant Guidelines PDF of CBSE.
- In subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in Curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board.
- For the conduct of Practical Exam or Project evaluation where External Examiners are appointed by CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva-Voce through online mode.
- The internal examiner will share the date of examination with students preferably well in advance and on the day of the exam, share the link of the online meeting with the External Examiner and students. The conduct of the assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum.
- Immediately on completion of the conduct of the examination, the marks will be uploaded on the link provided by the Board. While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently. Both the Examiners should keep in mind that the marks allotted should not hunch towards the maximum marks which are highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students.
- Internal Examiners will take an on-screen photograph of each student during viva voce and for school records. This photograph should have the picture of the Internal Examiner, External Examiner and the student or a recording of the entire session could be kept. however, the policy of uploading the group photo has been suspended due to pandemic.
- Schools should strictly follow all the Covid protocols while conducting School-Based Assessment.
- Teachers appointed as External Examiners shall accept the duty and complete the assignment within the extended timelines.
- No extension of the last date for uploading marks which is 28.06.2021 will be done. Thus, schools are advised to complete all evaluation well before June 28 and upload the marks meticulously.
- The policy for the conduct of practical/Project/InternaI Assessment component for Private Candidates registered for 2021 Class XII exams will be declared soon.
- The rest of the conditions will remain the same as communicated in the earlier notification dated February 11.