CBSE Class 12 Question Bank Released For All Subjects; Check Using Direct Links

CBSE Class 12 question bank: To strengthen the preparation of students for class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the class 12 question bank. The CBSE Class 12 question bank is available on the official website of the CBSE and can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE class 12 question banks 2021 are for all 12 subjects, covering class 12's fifty per cent syllabus.

Notably, this question bank will give a deep insight into the students who will appear in the board exams. This question bank will help students in understanding the exam pattern, paper segmentation, and other vital details. Check subject-wise CBSE class 12 question banks 2021 by clicking on the direct link given below.

2022 CBSE question Banks: Direct Link

This year the board is going to conduct the examination in two-phases - The term 1 examination will be held between November and December 2021 and the Term 2 exam will be conducted from March to April. The latest question bank released by CBSE is for the term 1 examination. Earlier, sample question papers and marking schemes for Term 1 exams were released by Central examination authority.

Like every year, students' examination papers will be checked based on the assessment criteria for this academic year and students will be given marks on the basis of both internal and external evaluation. This year, class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of unit tests, practicals and projects, and explorer activities. As per the official notice issued by CBSE, schools will have to follow the instructions passed by the central examination board and will also have to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal. It is recommended that students must regularly keep visiting the official website of CBSE for fresh updates and more information on board examinations.

Image: PTI