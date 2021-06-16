CBSE Class 12 Result: CBSE To Submit Report On Class 12 Assessment Scheme In SC Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit its report on the CBSE class 12 assessment scheme before the Supreme Court tomorrow, June 17. The Supreme Court had earlier granted two weeks' time to CBSE and CISCE to finalise the evaluation criteria for assessment of class 12 students after the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been eagerly waiting to know the assessment scheme on which they will be evaluated.

CBSE has also cancelled the class 10 exam. The board has already released its alternative assessment scheme based on which the class 10 results will be prepared. CBSE will evaluate the class 10 students on the basis of internal assessment and internal exams that were conducted by the schools in the academic year.

CBSE class 12 exam

Supreme Court had welcomed the decision of the centre to cancel the CBSE class 12 in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country. The top court had asked the board to prepare and submit the assessment scheme at the earliest on the basis of which the CBSE class 12 results will be declared.

The top court is of the view that the results should be declared at the earliest so that the higher studies of students and the admission process of universities are not affected. However, several universities have agreed to adjust their academic calendar considering the delay in CBSE class 12 results. Usually, the Class 12th results were declared in the month of May and the admission process was held in the month of June- July. However, the academic calendar has been affected due to the postponement and cancellation of board exams due to the pandemic.