CBSE Class 12 Result: Evaluation Criteria Likely To Be Released By June 16

PM Narendra Modi had announced the decision to cancel the Class 12 CBSE examinations on June 12, after a high-level meeting. It was also decided the CBSE Class 12 result for students would be based on new evaluation criteria which would be designed by the CBSE. The board had formed a 13 member committee on June 4 to create a CBSE evaluation criteria which would be used for grading the Class 12 results. This newly formed committee was to submit a report on the evaluation criteria within 10 days, i.e. on June 14. However, it is unlikely the evaluation criteria will be released on the said date, as the committee has asked for an extension of two days to release the criteria.

CBSE Evaluation Criteria to be released on June 16

As per reports, the CBSE committee has asked for an extension for the release of the CBSE evaluation criteria. While the committee was supposed to deliver the evaluation criteria on June 14, the committee asked for an extension due to a few members of the committee who lost family to the COVID-19 virus. As per the reports, the evaluation criteria will be released on the CBSE website on June 16. Ever since PM Modi announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams on June 1, the students have been eagerly waiting for news on the evaluation criteria for their exams. Now, students won't have to wait much longer, as the CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria will be released on the official CBSE website, which they will be able to access. The Supreme Court had directed the committee to submit a report by June 17. Class 12 students will be able to see the evaluation criteria on the CBSE website - https://www.cbse.gov.in/, when the report is released.

The decision to cancel the Class 12 exam was taken by PM Modi after a high-level meeting with various ministers. The decision was taken keeping in mind the increasingly large number of COVID-19 cases in the country and to protect the mental and physical health of students and their families from COVID-19. As per a report by the PTI, a statement was released by Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, which can be read below.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that class 12 board exams of CBSE will not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” - Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE Examination Controller

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, many state boards and CBSE had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 exams to protect the health and well being of students and their families. Students are advised to regularly keep checking the CBSE websites for any new CBSE notification. Stay tuned for more updates on Class 12 result and more CBSE news.

