CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 To Be Declared At 2 Pm Today, How To Check On Various Platforms

CBSE Class 12 results: Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that it will be declaring class 12th results on Friday, June 30. The results are scheduled to be declared in the second half at 2 pm today. CBSE took to Twitter to do this announcement. CBSE tweeted a meme that reads 'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya' with a caption, CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.

The announcement is in line with the Supreme Court's order of declaring class 12th results before July 31. Students of all three streams will be able to download their results from the official websites and some other apps. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their results after 2 pm.

CBSE Class 12 exams: Medium to check results

Websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

DigiLocker

SMS

UMANG app

How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

How to view documents on Digi locker

Go to the Digilocker app

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

Results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App

Download the Umang App from Google Play Store

Select CBSE from the options available on the home page

Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID

Check and download your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

How to get results via SMS

Type CBSE12 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

It needs to be noted that Board exams were not conducted for both classes 10th and 12th. It was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The schools were asked to evaluate students on the basis of previous years' results and internal assessment. CBSE has not yet announced the result date of class 10th students.