CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 To Be Declared At 2 Pm Today, How To Check On Various Platforms

CBSE Class 12 results: Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that it will be declaring class 12th results on Friday, June 30. The results are scheduled to be declared in the second half at 2 pm today. CBSE took to Twitter to do this announcement. CBSE tweeted a meme that reads 'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya' with a caption, CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.
The announcement is in line with the Supreme Court's order of declaring class 12th results before July 31. Students of all three streams will be able to download their results from the official websites and some other apps. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their results after 2 pm.
It needs to be noted that Board exams were not conducted for both classes 10th and 12th. It was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The schools were asked to evaluate students on the basis of previous years' results and internal assessment. CBSE has not yet announced the result date of class 10th students.