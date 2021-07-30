Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 To Be Declared At 2 Pm Today, How To Check On Various Platforms

CBSE Class 12 results date & time: CBSE is all set to declare class XII results on Friday at 2 pm. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their results

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE 12th Results 2021

Image: PTI


CBSE Class 12 results: Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that it will be declaring class 12th results on Friday, June 30. The results are scheduled to be declared in the second half at 2 pm today. CBSE took to Twitter to do this announcement. CBSE tweeted a meme that reads 'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya' with a caption, CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.

The announcement is in line with the Supreme Court's order of declaring class 12th results before July 31. Students of all three streams will be able to download their results from the official websites and some other apps. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their results after 2 pm.

CBSE Class 12 exams: Medium to check results

How to create an account on Digilocker

  • Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it
  • Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number
  • Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN
  • Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number
  • Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created 

How to view documents on Digi locker

  • Go to the Digilocker app
  • Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
  • Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
  • OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
  • Results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App

  • Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
  • Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
  • Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
  • Check and download your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

How to get results via SMS

  • Type CBSE12 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

It needs to be noted that Board exams were not conducted for both classes 10th and 12th. It was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The schools were asked to evaluate students on the basis of previous years' results and internal assessment. CBSE has not yet announced the result date of class 10th students. 

READ | CBSE Private Candidates exam to be held between Aug 16-Sept 15, exact dates not announced
READ | CBSE revised syllabus 2021 out for classes 9-12; get direct links for term-wise syllabus
READ | CBSE Board Results 2021: Results to be out soon, here's how to see results on digilocker
READ | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Update: Results to be out soon, here's how to check on UMANG App
READ | CBSE's 'Chellam Sir' meme to calm parents ahead of Class 10, 12 results wins internet
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND