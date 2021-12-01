CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CBSE term 1 exam 2022: CBSE Board is all set to begin the CBSE class 12 term 1 exam from Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The exams which will begin today is for major subjects. Around 15 lakh students are said to be appearing for the board exams. Details like reporting time, guidelines and instructions to fill OMR sheets have been mentioned below.

Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on dates mentioned in the schedule. MCQ pattern will be followed and students will be getting time of 20 minutes to read the question paper this time. Earlier students used to get 10 minutes of reading time. The exam guidelines that need to be followed strictly have been mentioned here.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: Guidelines to be followed

Students should make sure to reach the centre at least an hour before the exams start. This will help in avoiding any last-minute troubles.

Students should make sure to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. In case any candidate fails to take admit card to the hall, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates should carry their own blue/black ballpoint pen to mark answers in the OMR sheet. Along with darkening the correct answer on the OMR sheet, candidates should also write the correct choice in the box given.

In case candidates do not want to attempt a question, they will have to darken the circle given under (#). Candidates should make sure not to leave OMR sheet completely blank and in case of no attempt. Candidates can also mark the closest answer if they are not sure about an answer as there is no negative marking

CBSE Class 12 date sheet

As per the date sheet that was released by CBSE, the major papers will start on December 1 with the Sociology paper. It will then be followed by English Core, Mathematics and Physical Education subjects. English exam will be conducted on December 3, Mathematics on December 6 and Physical education on December 7, 2021.