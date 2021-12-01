CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CBSE term 1 exam 2022: CBSE Board is all set to begin the CBSE class 12 term 1 exam from Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The exams which will begin today is for major subjects. Around 15 lakh students are said to be appearing for the board exams. Details like reporting time, guidelines and instructions to fill OMR sheets have been mentioned below.
Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on dates mentioned in the schedule. MCQ pattern will be followed and students will be getting time of 20 minutes to read the question paper this time. Earlier students used to get 10 minutes of reading time. The exam guidelines that need to be followed strictly have been mentioned here.
As per the date sheet that was released by CBSE, the major papers will start on December 1 with the Sociology paper. It will then be followed by English Core, Mathematics and Physical Education subjects. English exam will be conducted on December 3, Mathematics on December 6 and Physical education on December 7, 2021.