Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Physics Paper Was 'moderate': Check Paper Analysis Here

CBSE conducted the physics exam on December 10, 2021. Candidates can check Cbse 12th physics questions analysis and class 12 schedule here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE

Image: Shutterstock/PTI


CBSE term 1 Physics analysis: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Physics Term 1 Exam 2022 on Friday, December 10, 2021. The class 12 physics question paper had 55 questions and candidates were given the choice to attempt  45 questions. Out of those 45 Physics exam questions, candidates had to attend 20 questions from section A, 25 from Section B and 5 from Section C.  

CBSE term 1 exam: Chapters Covered 

  • Unit–I Electrostatics, Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields and Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
  • Unit-II Current Electricity, Chapter–3: Current Electricity
  • Unit-III Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism , Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism and Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter 
  • Unit-IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction and Chapter 7: Alternating currents

CBSE12th physics questions: Analysis

Ramesh Batlish who is FIITJEE Noida head shared the feedback which he got from students who took the exam on Friday. He shared that the difficulty level was moderate. "Some questions (2-3) based on Magnetism and Matter Chapter took time but were finally solved by students. Some students reported Paper was lengthy, the level slightly matched the JEE Main level, but our students were able to solve the questions with ease. Students did not find any error in the paper," said FIITJEE Noida head Ramesh Batlish.

On December 10, the exam started at 11:30 am and candidates had to submit the OMR sheet by 1 pm. CBSE term one board exam for the Science stream will end on December 18, 2021. The next exam is of Chemistry and will be conducted on December 14, 2021.

Upcoming CBSE 12th exam dates 2021

  • Psychology paper on December 11, 2021
  • Accountancy paper on December 13, 2021
  • Chemistry exam on December 14, 2021
  • Economics paper on December 15, 2021
  • Hindi paper on December 16, 2021
  • Political Science exam on December 17, 2021
  • Biology exam on December 18, 2021
  • History exam on December 20, 2021
  • Informatics Practices, Computer Science on December 21, 2021
  • Home Science paper on December 22, 2021

 

READ | CBSE Class 12 Math Paper was "moderate & lengthy", check paper analysis here
READ | CBSE's assessment scheme has attained finality, received court's seal of approval: SC
READ | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam: 'Fill OMR Sheets in block letters,' Board clears confusion
READ | CBSE class 9th, 10th, registrations 2021-22 to commence from Dec 15; Check details
READ | CBSE offers opportunity to Class X, XII 2020 main students to appear on term 2 board exams
Tags: CBSE, Physics exam, CBSE term 1 exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND