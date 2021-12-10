CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Physics Paper Was 'moderate': Check Paper Analysis Here

CBSE term 1 Physics analysis: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Physics Term 1 Exam 2022 on Friday, December 10, 2021. The class 12 physics question paper had 55 questions and candidates were given the choice to attempt 45 questions. Out of those 45 Physics exam questions, candidates had to attend 20 questions from section A, 25 from Section B and 5 from Section C.

CBSE term 1 exam: Chapters Covered

Unit–I Electrostatics, Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields and Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Unit-II Current Electricity, Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Unit-III Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism , Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism and Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

Unit-IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction and Chapter 7: Alternating currents

CBSE12th physics questions: Analysis

Ramesh Batlish who is FIITJEE Noida head shared the feedback which he got from students who took the exam on Friday. He shared that the difficulty level was moderate. "Some questions (2-3) based on Magnetism and Matter Chapter took time but were finally solved by students. Some students reported Paper was lengthy, the level slightly matched the JEE Main level, but our students were able to solve the questions with ease. Students did not find any error in the paper," said FIITJEE Noida head Ramesh Batlish.

On December 10, the exam started at 11:30 am and candidates had to submit the OMR sheet by 1 pm. CBSE term one board exam for the Science stream will end on December 18, 2021. The next exam is of Chemistry and will be conducted on December 14, 2021.

Upcoming CBSE 12th exam dates 2021