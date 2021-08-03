CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2021 From Aug 16 For Major Papers; See Who Are Eligible

CBSE Class 12th compartment exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for conducting the CBSE class 12 compartment exam. As per the latest notice, the CBSE class 12th compartment exam 2021 will be held from August 16 to September 15. The detailed list of the main subjects for conducting the CBSE board class 12th exam is available on the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE class 12 improvement exam 2021
CBSE will conduct the improvement exam only for major/ core subjects. There are a total of 19 main subjects for which students can appear for the exam. Students can choose to appear for one or more subjects.
CBSE had cancelled the class 10th and 12th exams in view of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held this year. Students were evaluated on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme. CBSE declared the class 12th results 2021 on July 30.
CBSE class 12 major subjects
English Core, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Sociology, Informatics Prac, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Physics, History.
Who are eligible for the CBSE class 12 compartment exam 2021?
- Students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the CBSE 12th improvement exam. The marks obtained by them in the exam will be treated as final.
- Pass out candidates of 2015 or after, who were registered under the Additional subject category for the examination scheduled in May 2021, for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021, if still desirous of appearing for the examination in the additional subject.
- Candidates who had appeared in 2019, as regular candidates through schools affiliated to the board or as a private candidate, and whose result was declared as Compartment and also could not pass in July 2019 (first chance) and had applied for the second chance compartment for the examination held in February/March 2020 these students have not been able to appear due to cancellation and non-conduct of the examination of the subject concerned held in September 2020.
- Candidates who had appeared in 2020 in full subjects (.e. 5/6/7 as per the scheme of studies) either as a regular candidate and whose result was declared as Compartment, also could not pass in September 2020 (first chance) these students who are registered for a second chance for the examination scheduled in May 2021, such candidates who are eligible to apply only as
- Candidates of Class 12 who passed in 2020 and had applied for Improvement of Performance as private candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled to be held in May 2021. All such candidates are eligible to apply again for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.
- Candidates of Class 12 who have applied for appearing as a private candidate in 6 subjects for the examination which was scheduled to be held in May 2021 are eligible to apply again for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.
- Candidates placed in Compartment Category in exam 2021
- Candidates of 2021 who have been placed under the compartment category in the result declared on the tabulation policy are eligible to apply for the 1st chance Compartment for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.