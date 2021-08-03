CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2021 From Aug 16 For Major Papers; See Who Are Eligible

CBSE Class 12th compartment exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for conducting the CBSE class 12 compartment exam. As per the latest notice, the CBSE class 12th compartment exam 2021 will be held from August 16 to September 15. The detailed list of the main subjects for conducting the CBSE board class 12th exam is available on the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE class 12 improvement exam 2021

CBSE will conduct the improvement exam only for major/ core subjects. There are a total of 19 main subjects for which students can appear for the exam. Students can choose to appear for one or more subjects.

CBSE had cancelled the class 10th and 12th exams in view of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held this year. Students were evaluated on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme. CBSE declared the class 12th results 2021 on July 30.

CBSE class 12 major subjects

English Core, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Sociology, Informatics Prac, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Physics, History.

Who are eligible for the CBSE class 12 compartment exam 2021?