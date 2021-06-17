CBSE Class 12 Result Evaluation Criteria: Class 10, 11 Marks To Be Considered For Results

Students in Class 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will receive their results based on their performance in the final examinations for Classes 10 and 11 as well as the pre-board examinations for Class 12. The CBSE-appointed 12-member committee suggested a 30:30:40 methodology, with Class 10 and 11 final results receiving 30% and Class 12 pre-board examinations receiving 40% of the weight.

Supreme Court hearing for CBSE result for Class 12 exams on June 17

On June 17, the board filed the Class 12 marking system with the Supreme Court. In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, parents filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 examinations. Schools that were unable to complete their practicals were required to perform online practical testing and oral exams. Class 12 internal assessment results must be uploaded to the CBSE system by June 28.

CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria

Here is what the evaluation remarks are: CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 & Class 12 (40% weightage). CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class XII exams. For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account.

While hearing a petition involving Class 12 board examinations, the Supreme Court recently ordered the board to create a plan within two weeks. To finalise the assessment standards, CBSE created a 12-member committee. Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE stated, "We have worked on the evaluation criteria and will present it to the court on June 17”.

The Supreme Court will get the Class 12 assessment criteria or final strategy, which will be used to assess Class 12 students, from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on June 17.

Meanwhile, CBSE has made it possible for schools to complete practical examinations online. Students who were unable to attend the practical examinations owing to the Covid-19 second wave will be allowed to complete them at home.

By June 28, the schools must complete the remaining tests and submit the results. In collaboration with the internal examiner, the external examiner will choose a day for an online viva voice. During the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, CBSE cancelled the Class 12 Board exams after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on June 1.

