CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Last Day For Schools To Upload Marks, Results Soon

CBSE 12th Result 2021 is expected to be released by July 31. Central Board of Secondary Education's class 12 result 2021 tabulation process is underway. Schools are following the strict timeline being given by CBSE so that result can be released by the deadline. As per the timeline, today is the last day for schools to upload the Class 12 marks on the CBSE result tabulation portal designed for class XII. However, CBSE Result Tabulation Portal was not responding till noon.

The last date for uploading class 11 results was extended, so many are hoping for an extension for Class 12 data upload as well. Board has not made any announcement related to an extension of the last date to upload CBSE 12 result 2021. As for Class 10 marks, the board would automatically pull and provide the information to the schools for final moderation. As per the board timetable, the whole process of tabulation of class 12 result will be completed by July 15, 2021. Board will provide schools option to moderate results only after they complete the procedure by uploading project and practical marks. For generating results, best of the last three years’ performance would be taken as reference. Only theory marks will be calculated on the basis of 30:30:40 formula. Practical exam marks would be awarded as it is.

Attorney General KK Venugopal explains CBSE policy

The CBSE on June 4 had constituted a 12-member committee to decide 'well-defined' objective criteria for the evaluation of class 12 students. Highlighting the CBSE's policy AG KK Venugopal asserted that the policy was designed with a committee of experts. According to Venugopal, the CBSE has therefore taken into consideration three classes - 10, 11, and 12. He added that 10th being a board exam has different subjects as compared with 11th and 12th. As for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along with any other additional exam including the final. He further added that practical exams will be for 100 percent therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage.