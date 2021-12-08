CBSE Class 9th, 10th, Registrations 2021-22 To Commence From Dec 15; Check Details

CBSE Registrations 2021-2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification regarding the registration procedure. As per the latest notice issued by the Board, the registration process for classes 9 and 10 for the academic session 2021–22 will commence on December 15, this year. The Board has also informed the candidates that the registration window will soon be open for students on the CBSE website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the Board will allow only those students to appear for the Class 9th and 10th Board Examinations for the academic session 2022–2023 who have submitted their names through the online process of registration explained in the official notice.

CBSE Registration: Official Notice

CBSE Registration: Check Key Guideline

1. Students being sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students.

2. Name of any bonafide students is not left unsponsored.

3. Students are not from any unauthorized/affiliated schools

4. Students are regularly attending classes.

5. No affiliated school shall present the candidates to the Board's examination who are not its roll.

6. No affiliated school shall sponsor regularly its bonafide and eligible students in Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from the year mentioned while granting affiliation/up-gradation regularly without break or information with the reason thereof in writing well in time about the non-sponsoring of the candidates.

8. All schools must follow the rules of the CBSE for registration of candidates, availability of classrooms, and the teacher.

9. All the CBSE affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. Schools must use the "Affiliation Number" as a user ID, already available with them.

Image: PTI