CBSE Compartment Exam 2021: Class 10th, 12th Offline Exam Date Sheet To Be Released Today

CBSE compartment exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the date sheet for Board Exams 2021 on August 10, 2021. CBSE will be releasing the offline timetable for improvement, compartment, private and patrachar exams today. All the students who fall in any of the categories mentioned above should visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. This time the class 10th and 12th improvement or compartment exams are scheduled to begin from August 16, 2021.

CBSE and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had to show the CBSE compartment exam 2021 date sheet to the Supreme Court. This has been done on August 9, 2021. The bench which reviewed the same comprises of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari. They heard a writ petition filed by the Association of Private Schools of Uttar Pradesh.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Offline Exams 2021 date sheet to be announced today. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2021

CBSE improvement exam 2021 date

The CBSE Portal is scheduled to be opened for registration on August 10, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that a circular will be issued to declare the date sheet for exams.

CBSE compartmental exams 2021 date is August 15, 2021. It will start from 15 August and will continue till 15 September 2021.

The results are scheduled to be declared on September 30, 2021.

The CISCE board exams will start on August 16

The results for the improvement exams are scheduled to be announced in the last week of September 2021

"In light of this assurance given by two Boards, nothing more needs to be done regarding the apprehension of the petitioners and similarly placed persons about the uncertainty in conducting examinations and declaration of results thereof by the respective boards", the bench said.

Candidates are hereby informed that the compartment and improvement exams are scheduled to be conducted at the designated centres in the country. It will also be conducted in foreign countries abroad. However, it is mandatory to follow all COVID protocols and guidelines at the exam centre. This portal will be useful for students who are not satisfied with their results. It should be noted that this year the results have been prepared on the basis of the tabulation policy of 2021. All the students who wish to improve their performance can do so. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of CBSE for being updated about CBSE Board exams 2021.