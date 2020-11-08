CBSE Conducts JNV Selection Test Amid COVID Crisis; More Than 1.16 Lakh Appear

Even as the country continues its battle against Coronavirus, CBSE conducted the second phase of the JNV Selection Test (WinterBound) successfully on Saturday. This year, a total of 1,16,679 candidates appeared in the JNVST entrance exam at 579 centres spread across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the board apprised about the exams and stated it to be a big challenge, adding that appropriate planning helped the board in smooth conduct of exams.

JNVST is of non-verbal nature, class-neutral and is designed to ensure that talented children from rural areas are able to compete without facing any disadvantage. Admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is made on the basis of a Selection Test JNVST.

CBSE conducts the exams as a part of the institutional agreement between the CBSE and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (an autonomous organisation under the MHRD, Govt. of India). JNVST is a pen-paper OMR based assessment, leading to admission in class 6 in JNVs.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Image credits: PTI)