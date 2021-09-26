CBSE CTET 2021 Model Question Paper Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released model questions for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET is scheduled to be conducted in December 2021 - January 2022. Candidates can check the exemplar questions on the official website. The CTET official website is ctet.nic.in. Till now the Board has released model questions for paper 1 and paper 2. CBSE said, “Exemplar questions of Language section will be uploaded later on”.

CBSE conducts CTET as it determines the eligibility of a candidate for an appointment as a teacher. The teachers are being appointed for classes 1 to 8. As mentioned above exam will be conducted in December and January. It is scheduled to be conducted between December 16 and January 13, 2021. The examination will be held in a computer-based mode.

Here is the direct link to download CBSE CTET model papers

Central Teacher Eligibility Test will have two papers. Paper one will be for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5. The second paper will be conducted for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. Candidates who are eligible and interested to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear for both papers. The first paper will comprise questions from child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and environmental studies. The second paper will comprise questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science or social studies or social science.

CTET 2021 registration update

The registration form for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 exam has been released on September 20, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the CBSE CTET form 2021 or ctet.nic.in. All the information related to CTET 2021 registration is available on this website; candidates can also follow the below-mentioned steps to apply. The last date for CTET registration is October 19, 2021. Candidates must know that the CTET 2021 exam will be conducted online through a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 20 languages. According to the press release issued by the exam conducting body, the exam will commence in December this year and conclude in January 2021. However, the examination schedule has not been released yet, but it will be provided with the exam admit card.

Image: Shutterstock