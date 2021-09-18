CBSE CTET 2021 Online Application Process To Begin From September 20; See Details

CBSE CTET 2021 Registration update: The Central Board of Secondary Education also known as CBSE has released the CBSE CTET registration and examination dates. As per the dates released, the registration process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to begin on Monday, 20 September 2021. Candidates who are interested and want to apply for the CTET examination will be able to apply online from Monday, September 20. It is to be noted that the application process should be completed on the CBSE CTET's official website which is ctet.nic.in.

The registration process will be continued for almost a month and will be closed on 19 October 2021. The Central Board shared an official notice which says that the exam will be conducted between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. To be considered that this examination will be conducted in twenty languages throughout the country. The exact dates for the exam have not been announced but they will be available on the admit cards which will be released post completion of the application process.

CBSE CTET 2021: Important Dates

The registration process is scheduled to start on September 20, 2021

The last day to apply is September 20, 2021

The exam will start on December 16, 2021

The exam will be continued till January 13, 2022

CBSE CTET 2021: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should in the first step visit the official website of CBSE CTET which is ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CBSE CTET 2021 link

Candidates will then be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter the required login details

Candidates will then have to fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Candidates will have to pay the application fees and click on submit

Post clicking on submit option, the admit card will be submitted

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the page for future need

Candidates falling under the General or OBC category will be asked to pay Rs. 1000 for one paper and Rs. 1200 for both the papers i.e paper one and two. Candidates falling under SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category will be required to pay Rs. 500 as application fees for one paper and Rs. 600 as fee for both the papers.