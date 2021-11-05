CBSE Curates Alternative Experiments For Practical Work For Classes 9, 10; Check Details

CBSE Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has curated alternate science experiments for classes 9 and 10 for practical work. The board noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country, the timing of face-to-face teaching has been reduced. To address this, the central education board instructed school authorities to use a platform like OLabsto in order to facilitate a virtual experience of experiments related to CBSE for students from classes 9 to 12.

According to an official statement released by the CBSE, "These hands-on activities are accompanied by step-by-step guides, videos, and worksheets for students to record observations. A list of materials needed for each experiment, together with alternatives, has also been included in the content package to facilitate the learners, "read the statement.

CBSE Alternative Experiments

While the activities and materials have been chosen to be safe for learners to do on their own, teachers are required to review these before assigning them and advise parents if supervision is required for any specific activity the board said. The alternative experiments introduced by CBSE are simple and can be conducted by candidates at home using household materials. Notably, these alternate experiments have been designed in such a way that students would easily carry out the lab work that is required to be conducted by students for classes 9 and 10 for the academic year 2021-2022. CBSE will be providing online training on the usage of these activities, details of which will be intimated separately.

CBSE has also come up with a set of additional activities for class 9 and 10 students. The practical works are based on the NCERT manual and 20 activities have been fixed for class 9 students and 22 activities for class 10 students. The content has been prepared for students by ThinkTac and it would be available on the Diksha portal. More information on this subject can be found on the official website of CBSE.

Image: PTI