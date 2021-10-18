Last Updated:

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-2022 For First Term Of Class 10, 12 Exams Out; Check Details

CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022 has been released by the Board. Registered candidates can check the important dates by following the steps mentioned here.

CBSE

CBSE Board exams 2021-2022 update: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Datesheet 2021-2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board examinations. The CBSE date sheet has been released on Monday, October 18, 2021. The class 10 first term board exams will begin on November 30, 2021. The class 12 exam will start on December 1, 2021.

All those candidates who registered themselves in order to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022 can now check the date sheet online. It has been uploaded on both the official websites mentioned below. The steps to download the same, have been mentioned below.

CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022: Websites to check

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. cbseacademic.nic.in

Steps to check the CBSE Board exam 2022 term 1 date sheet

  • Registered candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "CBSE 12th datesheet" OR "CBSE 10th datesheet"
  • Candidates can click on it and after that, the exam dates will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates can go through it properly and download the same for future reference 

The CBSE also released the sample papers for term -1 exams for class 10th and 12th students in the month of September 2021. The CBSE term 1 sample papers are based on the new scheme of the CBSE board exams 2022. Those students who will be appearing for the CBSE board exams 2022 can check and download the sample papers on the official website of CBSE- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Major changes to be implemented this year

  1. This year the CBSE practical exams will be held before the term exams are over
  2. The result will be announced after the second term exam as CBSE has divided the academic session into two parts. Each term consists of half that is 50% syllabus.
  3. Subjects have been divided into two parts- major and minor subjects. The major subjects are offered by many affiliated schools, so as per CBSE the examinations of major subjects will be conducted only after candidates are done with the examination of the minor subjects
  4. For classes 9 to 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be conducted
  5. For classes 11 and 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects
