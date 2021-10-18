CBSE Date Sheet 2021-2022 For First Term Of Class 10, 12 Exams Out; Check Details

CBSE Board exams 2021-2022 update: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Datesheet 2021-2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board examinations. The CBSE date sheet has been released on Monday, October 18, 2021. The class 10 first term board exams will begin on November 30, 2021. The class 12 exam will start on December 1, 2021.



All those candidates who registered themselves in order to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022 can now check the date sheet online. It has been uploaded on both the official websites mentioned below. The steps to download the same, have been mentioned below.

CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in cbseacademic.nic.in

Steps to check the CBSE Board exam 2022 term 1 date sheet

Registered candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "CBSE 12th datesheet" OR "CBSE 10th datesheet"

Candidates can click on it and after that, the exam dates will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can go through it properly and download the same for future reference

The CBSE also released the sample papers for term -1 exams for class 10th and 12th students in the month of September 2021. The CBSE term 1 sample papers are based on the new scheme of the CBSE board exams 2022. Those students who will be appearing for the CBSE board exams 2022 can check and download the sample papers on the official website of CBSE- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Major changes to be implemented this year