CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Minor Subjects Of Classes 10, 12 Out, Check Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for conducting first term exams for minor subjects of classes 10th and 12th. The exams for minor subjects for class 10th will begin from November 16. The exam for class 12 will begin on November 16. Candidates can check the time table on the official website -cbse.nic.in

CBSE has also released the date sheet for major subjects of class 10th and 12th. The CBSE exams for major subjects will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 30. Check full details on CBSE date sheet here.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for minor subjects of Class 10

November 17, 2021 -Painting

November 18, 2021- Gurung, Tamang, Thai etc

November 20, 2021- Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali etc

November 22, 2021- Sanskrit

Click here for CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for class 10.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Class 12

November 16, 2021- Entrepreneurship

November 17, 2021- Textile Design

November 18, 2021- Marketing

November 22, 2021- Fashion studies

Click here for CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for Class 12

The exams would be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time. CBSE Term-1 exams would be conducted in offline mode. The paper would consist of multiple-choice questions only. The paper would comprise 50% of the total theory component. Each subject will carry 35 marks.