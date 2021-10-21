Last Updated:

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Minor Subjects Of Classes 10, 12 Out, Check Here

CBSE has released the date sheet for minor subjects of classes 10th and 12th first term exams 2021. Class 12 exam to begin from November 16, class 10 from Nov17

Written By
Nandini Verma
CBSE

Image: PTI


CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for conducting first term exams for minor subjects of classes 10th and 12th. The exams for minor subjects for class 10th will begin from November 16. The exam for class 12 will begin on November 16. Candidates can check the time table on the official website -cbse.nic.in

CBSE has also released the date sheet for major subjects of class 10th and 12th.  The CBSE exams for major subjects will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 30. Check full details on CBSE date sheet here. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for minor subjects of  Class 10

  • November 17, 2021 -Painting
  • November 18, 2021- Gurung, Tamang, Thai etc
  • November 20, 2021- Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali etc
  • November 22, 2021- Sanskrit

Click here for CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for class 10.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Class 12

  • November 16, 2021- Entrepreneurship
  • November 17, 2021- Textile Design
  • November 18, 2021- Marketing
  • November 22, 2021- Fashion studies

Click here for CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for Class 12

The exams would be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time. CBSE Term-1 exams would be conducted in offline mode. The paper would consist of multiple-choice questions only. The paper would comprise 50% of the total theory component. Each subject will carry 35 marks. 

Tags: CBSE, CBSE Date sheet, CBSE term 1 exams 2022
