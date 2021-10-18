CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Term 1 Exam: Major Changes To Be Implemented This Year

CBSE Board Exams 2022 update: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022 for both class 10 and class 12 on Monday, October 18, 2021. CBSE on October 14 said that at first examinations of minor subjects will be conducted. This year few changes will be implemented, candidates can check the details here.

CBSE Board Exam: Important Dates

The announcement that CBSE will release the date sheet was done on October 14, 2021

The date sheet will be released on October 18, 2021

Major changes to be implemented this year

This year the CBSE practical exams will be held before the term exams are over

The result will be announced after the second term exam as CBSE has divided the academic session into two parts. Each term consists of half that is 50% syllabus.

Subjects will be divided into two parts- major and minor subjects

It is so that the major subjects are offered by many affiliated schools, so CBSE said that examinations of major subjects will be conducted only after candidates are done with the examination of the minor subjects

For classes 9 to 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be conducted

For classes 11 and 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects

CBSE Term 1 exam: Overview

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already clarified that the exam will be held in offline mode. Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centres. For term 1, each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam time has been postponed to 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter session. Candidates will get additional 20 minutes to read the question paper carefully

CBSE in a notice said, "CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby CBSE has to conduct the examinations of total 189 subjects. If examination of all subject is conducted, entire duration of the exam will be 40-45 days minimum. Therefore, to avoid the learning loss of students, CBSE has decided that subjects offered by CBSE will be divided in two parts- i.e major subjects and minor subjects. As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier."

CBSE 10th, 12th Date sheet: Steps to Download