CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Term 1 Exam: Major Changes To Be Implemented This Year

Image: Shutterstock
CBSE Board Exams 2022 update: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022 for both class 10 and class 12 on Monday, October 18, 2021. CBSE on October 14 said that at first examinations of minor subjects will be conducted. This year few changes will be implemented, candidates can check the details here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has already clarified that the exam will be held in offline mode. Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centres. For term 1, each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam time has been postponed to 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter session. Candidates will get additional 20 minutes to read the question paper carefully
CBSE in a notice said, "CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby CBSE has to conduct the examinations of total 189 subjects. If examination of all subject is conducted, entire duration of the exam will be 40-45 days minimum. Therefore, to avoid the learning loss of students, CBSE has decided that subjects offered by CBSE will be divided in two parts- i.e major subjects and minor subjects. As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier."