CBSE Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 To Be Out On Oct 18; Read Full Official Notice

CBSE Board exam update: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced on Thursday, October 14 that it will be releasing the CBSE class 10 board exam date sheet and the CBSE class 12 board exam date sheet soon. The date sheet is scheduled to be out in the third week of October on October 18, 2021. The date sheet that will be released will be for class 10, 12 term 1 board exams. CBSE said that first, examinations of minor subjects will be conducted. Examinations of major subjects will be conducted only after candidates are done with the examination of the minor subjects.

CBSE Board exam: Important Dates

The announcement that CBSE will release a date sheet has been made on October 14, 2021

CBSE will be releasing the date sheet on October 18, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Board exam: Details

The CBSE has already clarified that the exam will be held in offline mode. Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centres. For term 1, each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam time has been postponed to 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter session. Candidates will get additional 20 minutes to read the question paper carefully

CBSE date sheet will have details of theory exams as practical exams will be held before the term exams are over. The result will not be announced now, it will only be announced after the second term exam. This comes in line with CBSE deciding to divide the academic session into two parts. Each term consists of half that is 50% syllabus.