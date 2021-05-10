CBSE Dost For Life: Counselling To Begin Today For Students From Class 9 To 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education had previously announced the launch of a new app called 'Dost for Life' that will help students cope with mental issues amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The mobile app has finally made it to the Google Play Store, as of today, and is available for students from classes 9 to 12. Although a new initiative, this is not the first time the Board has taken such a plunge as it previously promoted counselling through a toll-free number. Here's everything you need to know about the CBSE Dost for Life app.

CBSE Counselling to begin today

According to the CBSE, the app will be fully available for students from Monday, May 10. The live counselling sessions will be completely free of cost and will be available for both students and parents who are affiliated with CBSE schools across the globe. Apart from CBSE counselling, the app also boasts several other features like expert advice, suggestive course guide after class 12, tips on mental well-being, COVID-19 related protocol and audio-visual messages.

To elaborate further, the CBSE Dost for Life app will also include educational material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability, substance use disorder, aggression and life skills to sensitise students and masses. This information can be accessed from both the app as well as the official website of CBSE, of which a direct link is provided below. Reportedly, 83 volunteers have already joined the live counselling programme, out of which 66 are in India and 17 located in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan, and the USA.

It must be noted that the counselling sessions will be available three days a week i.e on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Parents and students can choose their own time slot between 9.30 am - 1.30 pm or 1.30 pm - 5.30 pm and connect through a chat box as per their convenience. In other news, CBSE has also given a go-ahead to the conduction of class X exams to give students another chance to pass the exams. This will be on the basis of internal assessment and half-yearly examination. If a student fails to secure passing marks in the CBSE board exams 2021, they will be given another chance to attempt the compartmental exam.

