CBSE Exams: Board To Review Situation On June 1, Notice 15 Days Prior For Class 12 Exams

Elaborating on the Centre's decision to postpone CBSE Board exams for class 12, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the ministry and the board will review the decision on June 1 and take a decision on the same accordingly. In a public address on Wednesday moments after the Centre's decision, Pokhriyal said that the decision to postpone class 12 exams till May 30 was taken after intense discussions in the high-level meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. He also assured students that the CBSE will provide a preparation period of at least 15 days between the announcement of exam dates and commencement.

"The exams for class 12 have been postponed and a decision will be taken on June 1 after assessing the situation then. Whenever CBSE decides to conduct the exams next, we will give a duration of 15 days to the students to prepare for the same," Pokhriyal said.

Class 10 board exams cancelled

Highlight Prime Minister Modi's intervention and the decision to cancel board exams for students of class 10, the Education Minister thanked the Centre and the Prime Minister. Taking note of the leap into virtual classes and online education, Ramesh Pokhriyal also appreciated the efforts of teachers and parents to help India turn education digital and achieve a major milestone by not compromising on students' future. On the cancellation of class 10 CBSE exams, Pokhriyal said that the students will be assessed based on their internal tests and practicals, following which they will be promoted. He has informed that the CBSE has been instructed to lay down an assessment plan to promote class 10 students.

"The safety of our students is of utmost importance. After an intense discussion with the Prime Minister, we have cancelled high school exams. We will promote them after creating a system comprising of internal assessments and their practical exams which have been conducted. CBSE has been instructed to prepare a plan. However, if a student is not satisfied with the system and wishes to take the exam and when the conditions are better, it can be done," the Education Minister said in his first response after his meeting with PM Modi.

Centre to urge states to follow decision

After the Centre announced its decision to cancel the CBSE Board exams 2021 for Class 10, and postpone the same for Class 12, sources have revealed that the Union Education Ministry is likely to encourage state education boards to follow suit.

As per sources, given the massive surge in the Coronavirus cases across the country, the Centre will appeal to state education boards to also cancel the Class 10 exams and postpone the Class 12 exams to a later more feasible date. Amidst the new COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students. As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.