CBSE Extends Deadline To Register For Training Of Career Counsellors Till September 6

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to register for the training of counsellors/ teachers on CBSE career guidance and counselling portal for students. The last date to register for CBSE career counselling teachers/ counsellors has been extended till September 6, 2021. The update was shared by CBSE on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. A notice regarding the same has also been shared on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Those who wish to become a CBSE career counsellor can fill the Google Docs form available on the official website of CBSE.

CBSE had launched the online career counselling portal for Class 10 and 12 students in the month of August, 2021. CBSE has collaborated with UNICEF and its reliable technical partner, iDreamCareer Private Limited, to set up this powerful online system. This latest mechanism is likely to help students with career guidance and academic counseling.

CBSE will begin the online career counselling from September 10 and end on October 10. Region wise schedules will be intimated separately to all schools. Students of all CBSE students of classes 9 to 12 can sign up on the CBSE career guidance portal. Candidates can visit the official website- cbsecareerguidance.com. The portal will offer information on careers, college directories, courses, scholarships and competitive entrance exams.

CBSE career counselling portal: Students can access the following for free

500+ Careers (English, Hindi and 8 other languages)

25,000 colleges and vocational institutes spanning over three lakh courses

1200 scholarships

1150 Entrance Tests

Entire Career Curriculum

UNICEF has already collaborated with governments of 13 states and private sectors, has customized career portals in regional languages. It said that the specially designed CBSE career counselling portal would reach 21 million young people across the nation. The career-friendly portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE students will have direct access to the portal free of cost. Students will be able to sign up on the portal using their credentials. On the other hand, teachers and administration will also have access to the career dashboard.

The Chief of Education at UNICEF India, Terry Durnnian, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated corner among everyone. Students and young people are worried about their future. This initiative from UNICEF assists them in choosing the right path. " He adds, UNICEF has always supported students shaping their paths to success. This career portal will become a support system for their financial and emotional well-being. "UNICEF is pleased to partner with the Central Board of Secondary Education with the technical partnership of iDreamCareer to develop the CBSE Career Guidance portal to facilitate students in India to have access to information on career pathways, irrespective of their school affiliation."