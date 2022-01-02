CBSE Extends Registration Deadline For Class 9 And 11; Register Before Jan 6

In view of the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the session 2021–2022. The Board took this decision as some schools and parents were facing problems in completing the registration procedure due to the present COVID situation faced by the nation.

According to the official notice issued by the CBSE, "It has come to the notice of the Board that some schools and parents are facing difficulties in completing the registration process for students in classes 9 and 11 due to prevailing conditions. Looking into the problem faced by the students and parents, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of registration data."

Class 9 and 11 Registration: Direct Link

Check official notice regarding date extension of registration for Classes 9 and 11 - Click here

Check official notice regarding registration for Classes 9 and 11 - Click here

CBSE Class 9 & 11 Registration deadline extended; Register before January 6, 2022

Students who are in Classes 9 and 11, studying in CBSE affiliated schools, must note that the last date to complete the registration process is now set to January 6, 2022. Students are required to submit registration data along by January 6. However, other terms and conditions provided in the circular dated December 8, 2021, will remain the same, said CBSE. Furthermore, students studying in Gulf countries must comply with a circular dated December 10, 2021, according to CBSE.

The Board has also asked schools to finish the registration process with the revised schedule. The CBSE has extended the registration deadline for classes 9 and 11 until January 6; the new deadline is January 6. Check the official website of CBSE for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: PTI, Representative Image)