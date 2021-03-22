CBSE Ganga Quest 2021: Registration For Ganga Quest Quiz Begins; See Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Ganga Quest quiz from April 7, 2021, to May 8, 2021. Ganga Quest is an online quiz competition on the Ganga river, which is conducted at a national level. The registration to participate in the Ganga Quest quiz starts today on March 22, 2021, from 4 pm, on the occasion of World Water Day. The third edition of the Ganga Quest is being organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Tree Craze Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to increase public participation and enhance ownership of children and youth for all the rivers and water bodies. Read on to know more about CBSE Ganga Quest 2021 quiz registration and the rules required to participate in it.

CBSE Ganga Quest 2021 registration: Steps for Ganga Quest login

Candidates who are interested to participate in the Ganga quest 2021 can do so by registering themselves on the official website at gangaquest.com.

Candidates of age 10 years and above are eligible to participate in the quiz.

Participants should register on the website with a valid ID, such as Aadhar Card. However, if Aadhar Card is not available, the participant can enter any other valid ID details like passport, birth certificate, or school ID.

Schools can avail of mass registration for their students as well.

Candidates should mention the correct details of their schools while registering.

Since the quiz is online, participants must ensure that they have access to a computer on the exam dates and have an Internet connection with a minimum speed of 512 Kbps.

Winners would be awarded exciting prizes and the schools showcasing a maximum number of students as participants would also be duly recognized.

For any queries, candidates can contact at +91 8826276004 or email at info@gangaquest.com

Image credits: Gangaquest official site

More about the Ganga Quest quiz

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, is implementing various projects to rejuvenate river Ganga and its tributaries. The initiatives by NMCG is to enforce water conservation, achieve ecological sustainability and increase public awareness about Ganga and other water bodies. The final round of the Ganga Quest quiz will be conducted on June 5, 2021, the day that coincides with World Environment Day 2021. The winners of the Ganga quest 2021 would then be announced on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Promo Image credits: Shutterstock

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.