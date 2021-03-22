CBSE Ganga Quest 2021: Registration For Ganga Quest Quiz Begins; See Details

Quick links:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Ganga Quest quiz from April 7, 2021, to May 8, 2021. Ganga Quest is an online quiz competition on the Ganga river, which is conducted at a national level. The registration to participate in the Ganga Quest quiz starts today on March 22, 2021, from 4 pm, on the occasion of World Water Day. The third edition of the Ganga Quest is being organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Tree Craze Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to increase public participation and enhance ownership of children and youth for all the rivers and water bodies. Read on to know more about CBSE Ganga Quest 2021 quiz registration and the rules required to participate in it.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, is implementing various projects to rejuvenate river Ganga and its tributaries. The initiatives by NMCG is to enforce water conservation, achieve ecological sustainability and increase public awareness about Ganga and other water bodies. The final round of the Ganga Quest quiz will be conducted on June 5, 2021, the day that coincides with World Environment Day 2021. The winners of the Ganga quest 2021 would then be announced on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.