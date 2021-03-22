CBSE Group A Recruitment Result 2021 Declared, Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

CBSE Group A Recruitment Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), and Analyst (IT) recruitment exams. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check their results on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check the list of roll numbers who have cleared the exam.

CBSE had conducted the computer-based tests for the assistant secretary post on January 28, Analyst IT post on January 30, and Assistant Secretary IT on January 31. The candidates who had passed the CBT were called for an interview round. The CBSE group-A posts interview was held between February 23 and March 4. Candidates who have cleared the interview have been selected for the posts.

CBSE Group A Recruitment Result 2021

CBSE will also release the CBT and interview marks of all candidates on the official website soon. Candidates will be able to check and download their scorecard from the official website- cbse.gov.in. Click on this direct link to check the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

CBSE conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 35 vacancies. Out of the total 35 vacancies, 14 were for assistant secretary posts and seven were for Assistant Secretary (IT) posts. 14 vacancies were there for the post of Analyst (IT).

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)