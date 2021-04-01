CBSE Group A Recruitment Result 2021: Scorecard Released At Cbse.gov.in, Get Direct Link

CBSE Group A Recruitment Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the scorecards of candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), and Analyst (IT) recruitment exams and interview. CBSE had announced the Group-A results on March 22 and now the scorecards have been uploaded. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can download their scorecards from the official website- cbse.gov.in.

How to download CBSE Group- A Exam Scorecards:

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Under the "latest @ CBSE' section, click on the link that reads 'Score Card(s) for the Post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) - 01/04/2021'

Key in your user ID and password and submit

Your CBSE Group-A recruitment exam scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download CBSE Group A scorecard

The computer-based test for the CBSE assistant secretary post was held on January 28, for the Analyst IT post on January 30, and for Assistant Secretary IT on January 31. The candidates who had passed the CBT were called for an interview round. The CBSE group-A posts interview was organized between February 23 and March 4. Candidates who have cleared the interview have been selected for the posts.

CBSE conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 35 vacancies. Out of the total 35 vacancies, 14 were for assistant secretary posts and seven were for Assistant Secretary (IT) posts. 14 vacancies were there for the post of Analyst (IT).

