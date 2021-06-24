CBSE Help Desk Launched To Resolve Evaluation Related Queries, Here's How To Avail Service

CBSE help desk has been set up on Wednesday. The help desk will be used by CBSE for assisting schools in computing results. It is delicately made to help in computing class 10th and 12th results. Desk will address and answer all queries related to CBSE result tabulation. Central Board of Secondary Education said that only queries related to CBSE Board will be entertained. Board will not entertain any general query so as to ensure its effective implementation.

CBSE help desk: How to avail service

Schools will have to send their queries through email

Dedicated mail ID has also been created for both classes

For queries related to class 10 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-10-result@cbseshiksha.in

For inquiries on class 12 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-12-result@cbseshiksha.in.

For contacting over phone, schools need to call on any of the mentioned numbers- 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590.

For IT-related queries, IT help desk number is 9311226591.

CBSE Help Desk: Points to remember while contacting

The helpdesk will be functional on working days (Monday-Friday). Timings will be from 9.30 am to 5 pm. The helpdesk will not entertain any visitor for face-to-face interaction. School needs to keep the following things ready while contacting

School name

School number

City name

In case of technical queries, schools will be asked to provide screenshots too

Mail should be short which is easy to read and understand

Problems should be clearly explained in the mail

CBSE results: IT Platform to help in the calculation

CBSE on June 18th informed all the affiliated schools about an IT System set up for calculation of CBSE results of Classes 10th and 12th. CBSE Board stated that with the assistance of the curated IT System the whole evaluation process will become easy, hassle-free, and less time-consuming. The board further informed that the IT System will also pre-populate marks for the Class X students who passed from CBSE and will try to include other boards’ class X result data.

Supreme Court on CBSE marking policy

Supreme Court on 17th June approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE. They have adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11, and 12 respectively. CISCE informed that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes. CBSE on the other hand is taking note of performance in class 10, 11, and 12 exams, in finalizing the final board results. Both the boards said they would declare the class 12 results on or before July 31.