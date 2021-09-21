CBSE Honours 22 Teachers For Demonstrating ‘Excellence In Teaching And School Leadership’

CBSE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education has felicitated 22 teachers and principals at the CBSE Teachers Award 2021. The award function took place on Tuesday, 21 September 2021. The awardees have been felicitated by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devito. The people who have been awarded are primary, secondary, and senior secondary level teachers. The awardees have been honoured with a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The awardee teachers and principals include – Dr. Shiksha (Delhi), Dr. Suchita Raut (Bhopal), Dr Mumindra Kumar Majumdar (Guwahati), Pravin Kumar Mishra (Anand), Chandni Agarwal (Delhi), Harpreet Kaur (Amritsar), Mamta Amarpuri (Delhi), Monika Sachdeva (Delhi), Monika Sidhwani (Delhi), Padma Srinivasan (Delhi), Ritika Anand (Delhi), Sitikanth Pati (Bhubaneswar), Vikram Singh Yaduvanshi (Muscat), Divya Bhatia (Delhi), Madhavi Goswami (Ghaziabad), Monica Chawla (Chandigarh), Reena Rajpal (Delhi), Smarranika Pattnaik (Bhubaneshwar), Sharmila Raheja (Ghaziabad), Sukhpreeet Kaur (AmritsarSunita Singh (Meerut), and Sushmita Kanungo (Prayagraj)

CBSE congratulates recipients of awards for Excellence in Teaching & School Leadership 2020 21#CBSE #TeachersAward pic.twitter.com/dDJoi1tL3z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 21, 2021

Mos Annapurna Devito's statement

The Minister said, “On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to those inspiring teachers who have shown enthusiasm in teaching and learning, have provided excellence in work and innovation. The teachers took their personal efforts in the difficult situations arising out of the COVID-19 situation and the challenges are handled well so that the pandemic does not hinder their students’ learning.” Minister tweeted, "Participated in the CBSE Award for Excellence in Education and School Leadership function, got an opportunity to honor outstanding teachers. Enthusiastic and innovative teachers like the teachers being honored today #NEP2020 Will be the flag bearers of successful implementation. Thanks to all"

It is to be noted that teachers having at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBSE affiliated school(s), working principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and 5 years as a principal in CBSE affiliated school(s) were eligible to apply. CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership award was instituted under the Ministry of Education in the year 2000. It aims to give public recognition to the meritorious services of outstanding teachers of schools affiliated to it.