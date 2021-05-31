CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: SC Adjourns Exam Cancellation Plea Till June 3

The CBSE had proposed two options to the states and education ministry for conducting the class 12 exams 2021. The first option is for conducting regular exams for only major subjects at notified centres or holding shorter-duration exams at the school where a student is enrolled. The proposed timeline for conducting the exams was between July 15 to August 26 and declaring the results in September. States were asked to submit detailed suggestions by May 25.

However, the majority of states opted for the second option which included conducting 90 minutes exams for major subjects at student's home schools. Few states also insisted on vaccinating students before going ahead with the exams.