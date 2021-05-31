CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: SC Adjourns Exam Cancellation Plea Till June 3

Quick links:
The Centre will announce the decision on the CBSE class 12 exam tomorrow, June 1. The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced that the date and format for conducting CBSE, ICSE class 12 exams will be announced on June 1. Now, the SC is waiting for the centre's decision and will examine the decision accordingly. The hearing has been rescheduled to June 3.
Supreme Court has adjourned the matter till June 3, Thursday. Here's what happened inside the Court.
AG Venugopal The government will make a decision within the next two days. Please grant us time till Thursday so that we come to a final decision. Attorney General reads the order passed last year by #SupremeCourt canceling the board exams owing to COVID- 19. The Supreme Court bench of Justices said, "This notification which was released last year under similar dispensation if it's not being followed then give us good reasons. If you are following petitioners may not have to add more."
Justice Khanwilkar said, "UOI will take an in-principle decision by Thursday and will be placed before this court. Let this matter be listed on May 3."
Youth Bar Association files an intervention application in the Supreme Court seeking to cancel class 12 board exams especially since it is in contradiction to CBSE's own decision to not conduct class 10 exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hearing of plea seeking CBSE, ICSE class 12 exam cancellation filed in the Supreme Court of India has started. The hearing commenced at 11 am,
After the high-level meeting chaired by union defence minister Rajnath Singh last week, the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the final decision on CBSE, ICSE class 12 exam date and the format in which the exam will be held, will be announced on June 1. However, if the Court agrees to cancel the exam, the students will be evaluated on an objective criterion or alternative assessment scheme. As per experts, the chances of class 12 exam to be cancelled is least possible.
CBSE is looking into options including alternative assessment, truncated tests, and cancellation. Truncated tests mean an exam of a shorter duration. CBSE is mulling to conduct the class 12 exam with a reduced duration of the exam. It has been speculated that even conducting CBSE 30 minutes exam is being discussed, during which students will only be made to attempt objective-type questions on their respective subjects. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by the education minister yet. However, CBSE had proposed to reduce the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes. The final decision will be announced on June 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with officials to deliberate over the future of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 on May 24. During the meeting, officials briefed PM Modi about the extensive consultations done with teachers and parents and the options that the government had when it came to conducting the CBSE Class 12 exams. PM Modi directed a high-level meeting with all states and senior ministers of the Government of India to take into account wide-ranging suggestions and ideas. He has also said that that the government has to take a decision keeping in mind the present security of the children as well as their future prospects.
CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2021: Option B- The exams can be conducted twice by the board depending upon the conducive situation. If a student is not able to appear due to any COVID-related matter, he or she will be provided another opportunity to sit for exams." The exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in the same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type. Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects, the source added. The tentative timeline for this option is the first phase of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second phase from August 8-26. Exams are proposed to be conducted on Sundays also, the source said.E
CBSE has proposed conducting the class 12 board examination between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. It also proposed two options to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams- conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centers or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.
CISCE has submitted a proposal to submit the average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session. "The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as "strictly confidential". The information sought by the board includes -- the average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 (2019-20) and average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by the school during class 12 (2020-21).
The CBSE had proposed two options to the states and education ministry for conducting the class 12 exams 2021. The first option is for conducting regular exams for only major subjects at notified centres or holding shorter-duration exams at the school where a student is enrolled. The proposed timeline for conducting the exams was between July 15 to August 26 and declaring the results in September. States were asked to submit detailed suggestions by May 25.
However, the majority of states opted for the second option which included conducting 90 minutes exams for major subjects at student's home schools. Few states also insisted on vaccinating students before going ahead with the exams.
The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were hearing the plea. "Be optimistic. Maybe there will be a resolution in your favour. Serve the other side first, so another side is represented," the Bench had said on Friday.
Students of CBSE and ICSE Class 12 can expect a decision regarding the board exam cancellation today. Earlier on Friday, the judges had asked the advocate Mamta Sharma to serve an advance notice to the centre, CBSE and ICSE, only after which the Court and proceed its hearing.
The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea seeking the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE class 12 exams 2021 due to the pandemic. The PIL was filed by 7000 parents through advocate Mamta Sharma on Thursday, last week. The hearing was scheduled for Friday after which the Bench adjourned the hearing till Monday, May 31.