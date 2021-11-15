CBSE, ICSE Term-1 Exams 2022: SC Adjourns Hearing Of Hybrid Mode Exam Matter To Nov 18

The Supreme Court has on Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea seeking to conduct the CBSE, CISCE term 1 exam 2022 in hybrid mode. The hearing was scheduled for November 15. The top court has now listed the matter for hearing on November 18, 2021.

The matter was called for hearing on Monday. However, the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said that it would tag the matter with a similar matter (WP(C) 1081/2021) since both the petitions were seeking similar relief. Representing the students, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde submitted that the matter required urgent consideration and contended that the matter with which the bench was tagging the petition dealt with some different issue.

CBSE term 1 exam 2022

Students of class 10th and 12th demanded to conduct the first term exam in hybrid mode i.e., online as well as offline modes. They demanded that the students should get to choose if they are comfortable in taking the exam in online or offline mode. CBSE will begin the class 12th term-1 exams 2022 for minor subjects from tomorrow, November 16 while the class 10th exam will begin on November 17.

CISCE takes a u-turn on conducting online exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced to conduct the semester exams for ICSE and ISC students in an online mode. However, after receiving several requests from the parents of some students demanding to conduct the exams in offline mode, the CISCE took a u-turn. Some of the major concerns raised by the parents were the non-availability of devices, irregular power supply, and network and bandwidth problems. The latest official notice issued by CISCE states that the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 exam will be held in offline mode and will begin in November 2021. The Class 10 Board Exams will start on November 29 and ISC Class 12 Board Exams will begin on November 22.