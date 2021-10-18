CBSE Invites Applications For CSSS Higher Education Scholarship; Check Details Here

Central Scholarship Scheme: The Central Board of Secondary Education is inviting students so that they can renew their applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university students. All those candidates who are interested in availing benefits of the central scholarship can apply so that it can be renewed. The deadline to renew the application is November 30, 2021. Interested candidates will have to visit the official scholarship website to renew the application. The official website is scholarships.gov.in.

All those candidates who are interested but have not applied for the scholarship yet can do it now. Fresh applicants should make sure to apply by November 30, 2021. It is to be noted that new applications will only be accepted from students belonging to the following state and central school boards:

Assam

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Chhattisgarh

Manipur

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Goa

Jammu and Kashmir

Mizoram

Nagaland

Telangana

Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh

Puducherry

Punjab

Tripura

Meghalaya

Kerala

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

All the candidates applying for CSSS should keep the few documents and details ready. These documents are bank details, aadhaar card number, parental income certificate, valid mobile number, e-mail ID, caste certificate (if required), disability certificate (if required). The documents will be verified by the institutions.

CSSS Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from a particular Board of Examination in Class 12

Students pursuing regular courses (not correspondence or distance mode)

The applicant's family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum

The candidates should not be receiving any other scholarship and fee reimbursement of any kind

It is to be noted that diploma students are not eligible to avail benefits under this scheme