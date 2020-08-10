CBSE Invites Students To Participate In E-Raksha Competition 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday has invited students from affiliated schools to participate in e-Raksha Competition 2020. The competition is launched in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Cyber Peace Foundation, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Students, teachers, and caregivers (parents and guardians) can participate in the competition.

The E-Raksha Competition 2020, is the first competition in the world that focuses exclusively on Digital Citizenship and Online Safety and; tackling Fake News and Misinformation. The initiative is to provide a creative outlet to children and young people attending online classes at home, to reflect and share about being safe and responsible on the Internet.

September 30 last date to register

There is no registration fee for the competition and entries can be submitted in Hindi or English only. The last day to register for the competition is September 30, 2020. Interested individuals can participate through eRaksha portal- eraksha.net.

The activities for the competition will include 'Wordhack'- an article, blog, story, and essay writing competition; 'Artcade'- a painting, sticker making, poster making and sketch making competition; short self-created video competition; and Tech Avishkar-an innovative Tech Programs using latest tools and techniques.

Winners will be announced on November 11

The winners of the various categories will be announced on November 11. Best entries will be selected in each category and will be awarded trophies and certificates. Shortlisted candidates will receive Appreciation Competition and all participants will get a participation certificate in digital format.

About eRaksha Competition

E-Raksha Competition was first launched in 2019. This is the second edition in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation and NCERT. During the first edition over 15000 entries from across the country, and also Russia and the UAE were received. The competition brought out various innovative ideas that were received well by experts from the industry, academia and government. There were six competitions, and 23 winners, who were lauded and conferred with awards during the awards gala event.

