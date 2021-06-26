Last Updated:

CBSE Launches 'DADS' Portal For Issuing Duplicate 10th,12th Marksheet, Check How To Apply

CBSE launches a portal for issuing duplicate marksheet. It introduced a new-age solution 'DADS'. Portal is expected to eliminate long process of application.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE

IMAGE: CBSE


CBSE has launched a new portal on Friday. The portal will issue CBSE duplicate marksheet to the students. This has been made possible only after CBSE introduced a new-age solution 'DADS'. Duplicate Academic Document System is expected to eliminate the long process of issuing and distributing CBSE marks certificates. Students can apply and get duplicate certificates straight at home. Read to know how it works. 

DADS: Who will be benefited?

If any student loses his/her certificate then applying for the same used to be a big and tiring task in itself. In order to apply for reissue of CBSE marks certificate or transfer certificate, earlier students had to go to CBSE regional offices, fill form and deposit fee in bank or through bank draft. Now, all these processes will be shortened to just online applications. 

“Looking at the prevailing COVID conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS- Duplicate Academic Document System. The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far. It will cut short the travel, time, and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal," said CBSE in an official statement.

CBSE portal for marksheet: How to apply

  • Go to the website www.cbse.nic.in 
  • Or directly click on the link https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx to apply
  • It will give you options asking 'what do you want'
  • Choose among digital document, printed document, and other options
  • Fill the required columns
  • Complete the procedure by clicking on submit button

CBSE Portal for Marksheet: Fee Circular

With the introduction of DADS, the fee for issue of documents has been revised. Students can check the fee circular for duplicate document. Circular released by CBSE directs students to check the revised fee before applying for the document. The direct link for circular is https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/Document/FEE%20CIRCULAR%20FOR%20DUPLICATE%20DOCUMENT.pdf

Fee for a duplicate copy of class 10th and 12th marksheet

  • Up to 5 years from year of passing - Rs. 250
  • Between 5-10 years from year of passing- Rs. 500
  • Between 10-20 years from year of passing- Rs.1000
  • More than 20 years from year of passing- Rs.2000
  • Fee for issuing of Date of Birth certificate- Rs.250
  • Fee for migration certificate and its duplicate copy- Rs.250
  • Fee for provisional certificate- Rs.200
  • Tatkal fee for any duplicate document in addition to fee mentioned above- Rs.500
  • Correction in marksheet (DOB, Name..)- Rs.1000
  • Verification of statement of marks/certificate of class 10th or 12th or both - Rs.500

How to track application status?

READ | CBSE launches portal for schools to tabulate Class 12 board results
READ | Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court to hear CBSE, ICSE evaluation policy matter today
READ | CBSE Board Exam Live Updates: SC dismisses plea seeking to conduct board exams
READ | CBSE Help desk launched to resolve evaluation related queries, here's how to avail service
READ | CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria: Education Minister clears doubts through online session
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND