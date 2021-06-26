CBSE Launches 'DADS' Portal For Issuing Duplicate 10th,12th Marksheet, Check How To Apply

CBSE has launched a new portal on Friday. The portal will issue CBSE duplicate marksheet to the students. This has been made possible only after CBSE introduced a new-age solution 'DADS'. Duplicate Academic Document System is expected to eliminate the long process of issuing and distributing CBSE marks certificates. Students can apply and get duplicate certificates straight at home. Read to know how it works.

DADS: Who will be benefited?

If any student loses his/her certificate then applying for the same used to be a big and tiring task in itself. In order to apply for reissue of CBSE marks certificate or transfer certificate, earlier students had to go to CBSE regional offices, fill form and deposit fee in bank or through bank draft. Now, all these processes will be shortened to just online applications.

“Looking at the prevailing COVID conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS- Duplicate Academic Document System. The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far. It will cut short the travel, time, and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal," said CBSE in an official statement.

CBSE portal for marksheet: How to apply

Go to the website www.cbse.nic.in

Or directly click on the link https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx to apply

It will give you options asking 'what do you want'

Choose among digital document, printed document, and other options

Fill the required columns

Complete the procedure by clicking on submit button

CBSE Portal for Marksheet: Fee Circular

With the introduction of DADS, the fee for issue of documents has been revised. Students can check the fee circular for duplicate document. Circular released by CBSE directs students to check the revised fee before applying for the document. The direct link for circular is https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/Document/FEE%20CIRCULAR%20FOR%20DUPLICATE%20DOCUMENT.pdf

Fee for a duplicate copy of class 10th and 12th marksheet

Up to 5 years from year of passing - Rs. 250

Between 5-10 years from year of passing- Rs. 500

Between 10-20 years from year of passing- Rs.1000

More than 20 years from year of passing- Rs.2000

Fee for issuing of Date of Birth certificate- Rs.250

Fee for migration certificate and its duplicate copy- Rs.250

Fee for provisional certificate- Rs.200

Tatkal fee for any duplicate document in addition to fee mentioned above- Rs.500

Correction in marksheet (DOB, Name..)- Rs.1000

Verification of statement of marks/certificate of class 10th or 12th or both - Rs.500

How to track application status?