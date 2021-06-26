CBSE Launches 'DADS' Portal For Issuing Duplicate 10th,12th Marksheet, Check How To Apply

Quick links:
IMAGE: CBSE
CBSE has launched a new portal on Friday. The portal will issue CBSE duplicate marksheet to the students. This has been made possible only after CBSE introduced a new-age solution 'DADS'. Duplicate Academic Document System is expected to eliminate the long process of issuing and distributing CBSE marks certificates. Students can apply and get duplicate certificates straight at home. Read to know how it works.
If any student loses his/her certificate then applying for the same used to be a big and tiring task in itself. In order to apply for reissue of CBSE marks certificate or transfer certificate, earlier students had to go to CBSE regional offices, fill form and deposit fee in bank or through bank draft. Now, all these processes will be shortened to just online applications.
“Looking at the prevailing COVID conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS- Duplicate Academic Document System. The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far. It will cut short the travel, time, and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal," said CBSE in an official statement.
With the introduction of DADS, the fee for issue of documents has been revised. Students can check the fee circular for duplicate document. Circular released by CBSE directs students to check the revised fee before applying for the document. The direct link for circular is https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/Document/FEE%20CIRCULAR%20FOR%20DUPLICATE%20DOCUMENT.pdf