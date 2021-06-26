CBSE Launches Students' Handbook On Handicraft For Classes 6 To 8; Check Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) joining hands with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council, (HCSSC) have decided to add a skill module for students. They have together launched a ‘skill module’ on ‘Handicrafts’. The Module will be implemented for classes 6 to 8. CBSE students handbook was released by Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE today. Chairman, HCSSC; Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE, and CEO, HCSSC also marked their presence on the occasion.

Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE while speaking on the occasion said, “I appreciate the efforts of the academic wing of HCSSC for developing this handbook for the students. I hope that this module shall help in creating awareness about the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India as has also been envisioned in the NEP-2020. I also hope that such courses will help to build an entrepreneurial mindset amongst students at a young age.”

CBSE skills handbook was launched in collaboration with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council. HCSSC is an organisation formed in the public-private partnership model with the Government of India. CBSE also said that it has used only recycled materials in the practical activities given in CBSE students handbook.

CBSE skills handbook launch: Highlights

During the launch of the handbook, O P Prahladka, Chairman, HCSSC expressed hope that this module on ‘Handicrafts’ will “help to build aesthetic sensibility, creativity, planning skills, problem-solving skills and innovativeness amongst students.”

Krishna Kumar, CEO of HCSSC said, “All the tools and equipment required for teaching this Skill Module can be easily procured by the school and are totally safe for the students.”

Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE, informed that more than 700 schools have already opted to start this module and CBSE will be conducting training programs for the teachers teaching this skill module to the students.

Skill Module on handicrafts: Details

CBSE will offer 12 hours duration in classes 6 to 8 under this module. The module aims to focus on practical activities. It is expected to give a hands-on learning experience to the students. Two modules covered in the handbook will be Paper Mache and Fashion Jewelry. Paper Mache will elaborately explain the nuances, history of the craft. It will also include hands-on learning practical work. Part two covers the history behind fashion jewellery and how it is still relevant in the contemporary world.

Webinar for better understanding

CBSE also conducted a Webinars on the launch of its Student Handbook on Handicrafts in Middle School. the webinar was designed for Principals & Teachers for their better understanding. All the related doubts were clarified in the webinar. Click here to watch the full edition of the webinar.

The module also promotes Skill India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Students who develop their interest in this module may think of making their future in it. It will give help in developing additional skill and will boost confidence for becoming independent in life. The Student’s Handbook on ‘Handicrafts’ will be available on the academic website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in.