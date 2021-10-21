CBSE Minor Subjects Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Out, Check Schedule Here

Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday, October 21 released the CBSE Date Sheet 2021. The date sheet which has been released is for class 10 as well as class 12 minor subjects. All the candidates who have to take the exams can check the Class 10 and Class 12 Term I routine on the official website. The website on which time table has been uploaded is cbse.nic.in.

CBSE term 1 exam (Class 10)

The Class 10 Term I minor subject exam is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2021. The exams will then be concluded on December 7, 2021. The subjects for which exams will be conducted are painting Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha and Carnatic Music

CBSE term 1 exam 2022 (Class 12)

The Class 12 Term I minor subject exam will start a day before the class 10 exam starts that is November 16, 2021. Subjects for which exam will be conducted include Entrepreneurship, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, and Mass Media Studies. The exams are scheduled to end on December 30, 2021.

The official notice reads that due to the winter season, the exam will begin at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am. Reading time has also been increased to 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes. To be noted that the datesheet for major subjects was released on October 18, 2021. To be noted that the term 1 exams will be conducted in offline mode, Only multiple-choice questions are asked. The paper would be 50% of the total theory component and each subject will carry 35 marks.

CBSE minor subjects date sheet of Class 10

November 17, 2021 -Painting

November 18, 2021- Gurung, Tamang, Thai etc

November 20, 2021- Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali etc

November 22, 2021- Sanskrit

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Class 12