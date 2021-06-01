CBSE Offers Massive Option For Class 12 Board Exams Students Unsatisfied With Assessment

After the Government of India on Tuesday cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education released a statement. As per the statement, the class 12 assessment will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The CBSE notification further mentioned that if any student is not satisfied with the assessment, an option to appear in the examination would be provided by CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Read the full circular here:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: Read Notification/Press Release

Press Release 12th (1) by Republic on Scribd

CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled: What next?

During the key meet of PM Modi with Union Ministers and other officials, it was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a "well-defined objective criteria" in a time-bound manner. "Class XII results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that coronavirus has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

It has also been decided that if some students wish to appear for their class 12 board exams, then such an option would be provided to them once the current situation becomes conducive. As per reports on the CBSE class 12 exam format, an average of the last 3 internals will be considered.

(Image: PTI, CBSE)