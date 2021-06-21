CBSE Optional Exams To Be Conducted Between August 15 And September 15, Board Tells SC

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the optional exams for class 10th and 12th students between August 15 and September 15, 2021. Students who are not satisfied with their marks obtained on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme will get an opportunity to sit for the optional exam. CBSE on Monday filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court of India regarding the same.

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021

CBSE had earlier told the top court that the CBSE results 2021 is scheduled to be declared by July 31. The board exams were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The board then released an alternative assessment scheme for the evaluation of students.

A vacation bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams of CBSE, CISCE, and state boards and compartmental exams. The apex court had asked the CBSE to incorporate a dispute resolution mechanism for students aggrieved by it. The apex court was expected to take a final call today on the proposed aspects including redressal mechanism, date of optional exam. However, the matter was adjourned till Tuesday, June 22.

The top court was hearing a joint petition filed by 1152 students seeking cancellation of CBSE class 12 compartment exams, state board 12th exams, and other board exams. CBSE had submitted its report on class 12th assessment criteria on Thursday. CBSE had told the court that a 30:30:40 formula will be used for the evaluation of class 12th students.