CBSE Practical Exams To Be Reconducted For COVID Affected Students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important circular for the COVID-19 affected students who cannot appear in the practical exam. CBSE has decided to provide another opportunity to such students. In a circular dated April 1, CBSE has stated that in case a student is absent in practical exam because of being COVID positive or any of his/ her family members is tested positive will be able to appear for the practical exams in June. The schools will conduct the practical exam of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned Regional Office but latest by 11th June 2021.

CBSE to re-conduct practical exam for COVID affected students

CBSE has also asked the schools to upload the marks of the batch of students against the name of such candidates "C" may be uploaded/ posted on the link for uploading of marks. CBSE has earlier allowed the students to change their exam centre city due to the pandemic. For such candidate who has shifted to some other city/country because of Covid and requested CBSE to change the practical centre, while uploading the marks of the batch of the candidate, against the name of such candidates "T" may be uploaded/posted on the link for uploading of marks.

"In case a candidate is not appearing in practical because of Covid-19: 1. If any candidate is absent in practical because of being Covid positive or any family member i.e., mother, father, brother and sister etc is reported Covid positive, school will conduct the practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned Regional Office but latest by 11th June 2021. 2. While uploading the marks of the batch of the candidate, against the name of such candidates "C" may be uploaded/posted on the link for uploading of marks. In case, request has been made to CBSE to change the practical centre If any candidate has shifted to some other city/country because of Covid and requested CBSE to change the practical centre, while uploading the marks of the batch of the candidate, against the name of such candidates "T" may be uploaded/posted on the link for uploading of marks. C. Supply of Marks In case of re-conduct of practical examination, marks of such candidates be sent to concerned Regional Offices on manual award list. However, a sealed copy of the duplicate copy of Award List may be retained by the school for any emergency. Envelope of both the award list be sealed with the signature of External Examiner and Observer. While sending marks to Regional Office, "NOT TO BE OPENED" be clearly mentioned on the Envelope. In any case, schools have to re-conduct the practical of any absentee candidate latest by 11th June 2021 and marks be also supplied to the Regional Office without fail. If marks of any candidate will not be available with CBSE, his/her result will be computed without marks and status will be reported as per Examination Bye-Laws," the circular reads.