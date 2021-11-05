CBSE Puts Out All-new Optical Mark Recognition Sheets For MCQ First-term Exams; Check Here

In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed its all-new OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets for its Term-1 exams that will consist of multiple-choice questions. The MCQ-based 90-minute Board exam will start on November 16, 2021.

The Board informed that a record number of 36 lakh students of class 10 and 12 will be appearing in the exams this year. The board had already announced earlier that the CBSE class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 Term-1 examination will have a maximum of 60 questions.

Another major decision taken by the CBSE for Class 10 and 12 Term-1 exams is that the answer sheets will be evaluated on the same day as the exams, at the exam centre itself after the completion of the exam. The board will subsequently upload or hand over the OMR sheets to the regional offices.

How to decode the new OMR sheet

The CBSE has instructed students to mark their answers on the OMR sheets only with pens. For the convenience of pupils, the OMR sheets will also have an additional column of 60 oval-shaped boxes adjacent to each answer so that students can avoid the hassle of changing their answers.

“This additional column will have 60 ovals for 60 questions. If a question paper has 50 questions and a candidate skips any of those, the corresponding oval(s) in this column will be filled by him/ her,” said CBSE examination controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj. The board informed that each question will have four options to choose from, i.e, a, b, c, d. It said that separate sheets will be provided to students for rough work. Roll numbers for students will be uploaded on the CBSE website on November 09.

The Term-II exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022.

Here is the official CBSE notice:

Image: PTI