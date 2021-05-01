CBSE Question Bank 2021 For Classes 10 & 12 Released, See Subject-wise Question Banks Here

CBSE Question Banks 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released question banks for main papers of classes 10 and 12. The CBSE class 10th and 12th question banks can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE- www.cbse.gov.in. Subject-wise question banks for both the classes have been uploaded on the site. Read on to know more and find direct links of subject-wise question banks here.

CBSE Question Bank: New exam pattern to have more competency-based questions

Question banks are very useful for students who are preparing for their board exams. The question banks give an idea of the exam pattern and type of questions that will be asked in the board exams. Recently, CBSE has changed the exam pattern for classes 9 to 12. As per the new pattern, there will be more emphasis on competency-based questions and less focus on rote-learning, on the lines of New Education Policy.

"This resource will equip teachers and learners to become familiar with the new patterns and understand, acquire and practice the requisite skills and competencies listed in the curriculum. It will also serve as a guideline for teachers to prepare a question bank individually and collaboratively. As you will observe, the questions in the document are not based on mere recall or rudimentary comprehension. Rather, they have been designed to foster in students the skill to think critically and creatively with a focus on inferential abilities. It is important to note that the larger intent of this resource is providing to teachers an indicative framework to conceptualize and practice analysis-based learning and problem solving," the official notice reads.

CBSE Question Bank 2021: Subject-wise links of question bank

Class 10 Question Bank:

Class 12 Question Bank: