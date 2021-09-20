CBSE Reading Mission Launched Today, Check The Mission Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education has launched a new initiative for the betterment of students on Monday, September 20, 2021. The name of initiative which has been launched on Monday at 3 pm is 'CBSE Reading Mission 2021-23'. As the name suggests, the reading mission will be applicable for 2 years from 2021 to 2023. The mission aims to focus on students of classes 1 to 8. Following the reports, it will be implemented across more than 25,000 CBSE schools.

CBSE 'Reading Mission': Details

The reading mission has been launched on Monday, September 20, 2021

It has been launched at 3 pm

Official notification reads, "The Central Board of Secondary Education, committed to this goal, intends to promote Reading Literacy among the learners. The Board is partnering with Pratham Books' Story Weaver and Central Square Foundation to launch a two-year CBSE Reading Mission on the 20th of September 2021 at 3:00 pm. In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes I to VIII. Besides this, the CBSE would be extending the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi), presently organized for students of classes VIII-X to students of classes VI-VII. The details of the programme are as under: Title: Launch of the CBSE Reading Mission along with Teachers"

School Heads were called to attend the programme and ensure maximum participation. The Reading Mission will help build a culture of reading and the wholesome development of students by enhancing their vocabulary, deriving connections between stories and their own lives, and exposing them to new ideas.For any further queries, candidates as well as teachers can send an email to Cbse.reading.mission@cbseshiksha.in. Here is the direct link to official notification.