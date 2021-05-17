CBSE Class 10 Marking Policy: FAQs Regarding Maths Basic And Other Doubts Answered

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has answered the frequently asked questions by teachers on class 10 marking policy through webinars, as per reports. Directorate of Education, New Delhi has released FAQs after many teachers raised doubts and concerns over the class 10 marking policy. CBSE has cancelled the class 10 board exams and asked the schools to evaluate the students based on the alternative assessment scheme.

CBSE Class 10 marking policy

CBSE had released the class 10 marking policy for the cancelled exam on May 1. CBSE has also asked the schools to submit the data at the earliest so that the CBSE Class 10 result can be declared by June 20. The CBSE class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in the pre-board exam, unit tests, half-yearly exams and internal assessment and practical exams.

CBSE class 10 marking policy FAQs

DoE, Delhi has sent the PDF files of class 10 marking policy FAQs to the schools of South West Delhi. The same can be accessed below. CBSE though virtual meetings has cleared the doubts related to calculation of marks for Maths Basic, reference years, replacement of an internal member of result committee, the role of Exam In-charge/CBSE In-charge in the preparation of the result, evaluation of absentee students and others.

CBSE class 12 exams

CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams. A section of students has been demanding to cancel the class 12 board exams as well. However, CBSE has stated that a decision regarding the class 12 exam will be taken only after the COVID situation is reviewed in the month of June. CBSE has also said that the exam will be held only when the situation is conducive for exams.