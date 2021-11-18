CBSE term 1 2022 update: Central Board of Secondary Education on November 17 released an important notice for students and evaluators. It has been uploaded on the official website and is regarding the use of the CBSE term 1 OMR sheet. CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 have been started this week. The class 12th exams have been started on November 16 and the class 10th exams have been started on November 17, 2021.

As per the new pattern, CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 are being conducted in MCQ format by using a Demystifying OMR. This new notice informs about the method of marking responses in OMR sheet. This notice also informs evaluators how they are supposed to assess these sheets with the marked answers.

CBSE's official notice reads, "It is further informed that if students are instructed to attempt 45 questions out of 50 in some subjects and all 50 responses have been marked/responded by candidate without darkening 5 questions in the circle given under the mark (#) which is meant for a question not attempted, only first 45 questions will be evaluated. The last 5 questions will be considered as not attempted questions. In no manner best of 45 are not to be evaluated."

Candidates will have to mark their response by 'Completely darkening of the circle.' Any other way will not be considered a correct method and students may lose marks for the same. Along with the instructions, a visual representation of the same has been shared by CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The step-by-step process to fill the OMR sheets correctly have been mentioned here.

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022: Here's how to fill OMR sheets correctly