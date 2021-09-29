CBSE Result 2021 For Class 12 Private Candidates Likely To Be Out Tomorrow, See Details

CBSE Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release the CBSE class 12 private candidate result 2021 soon. CBSE had earlier informed Supreme Court about the result release date of CBSE class 12 special exam 2021. Following the affidavit, CBSE class 12 private candidate result 2021 are likely to be announced on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The results are expected to be announced in afternoon. All the students who marked their presence in the exam that was held in August and September 2021 will be able to check CBSE Class 12th results 2021 once it is declared. The results will be uploaded on the official website which is cbse.gov.in.

This year the CBSE improvement exam for class 12 students was conducted between August 25, 2021 and September 15, 2021. Candidates are advised to be ready with credentials like their roll number and date of birth to check results. To be noted that once the results will be uploaded, the direct link for the same will be activated on the official website. The results will also be uploaded on DigiLocker.

CBSE Result 2021: Tentaive Date & Time

The results are likey to be declared by September 30, 2021

The scorecards are expected to be uploaded by 12 noon

CBSE class 12th board result 2021: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in

This year over 35 lakh students registered themselves for the CBSE board examination. However, it was decided to cancel the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. The results were announced as per the evaluation criteria. It is being predicted that 30% of the total registered candidates had appeared for a special offline examination. CBSE has not uploaded any official information. Students are advised to keep an eye on the CBSE website for being updated.

How to create an account on DigiLocker

Go to the DigiLocker app

Enter your name and date of birth mentioned in Aadhaar card

Choose gender, enter your mobile number

Students will be asked to set a 6 digit security PIN, make sure to set a strong PIN

Enter your valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username

How to view documents on Digi locker